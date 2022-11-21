The United States and Wales met in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The squad led by Gregg Berhalter prevailed over the Red Dragons by the slightest difference in the first half and showed that they will fight for the ticket to the round of 16 . In the discount, the Europeans matched the cards and got an important draw.
The crack of the party:
When things seemed most difficult for Wales, Gareth Bale appeared to do justice to the score. The LAFC player was fouled inside the box and perfectly took a penalty to beat Matt Turner for the final 1-1. Bale is not the same as before nor does he participate as much in the game, but he is a guy who weighs heavily on the pitch.
Unexpected player who stood out
The United States dominated the first half from start to finish. The Stars and Stripes set was dominant. In the plugin, Wales showed a good reaction, not from football excellence, but from the heart. Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore came on in the second half and helped turn the face of his team. The burly attacker fought, retained, associated and was key to getting the tie.
The atmosphere in the stadium
Throughout the entire game the two fans did not stop supporting their teams. In the first half, the “USA, USA, USA” resounded in the stadium. In the plugin, the fans of the Dragons pushed their teammates with everything.
Christian Pulisic started his participation in the World Cup with a good display. The American star was very successful in the first half and gave Tim Weah a first class assist so that his team went ahead on the scoreboard. ‘Captain America’ gave glimpses of his high level, but he still has to be more consistent and more of a leader with this squad.
team fell
The United States, so far, is one of the teams that have played soccer the best. However, this was not enough for them to obtain a better result against a team with few lights, but with a lot of fight in their hearts. The American team had to make a bigger difference in the first half, but they did not step on the accelerator. In the second half, they could not with the reaction of Wales.
Lack of experience
The United States has a very promising team, with players playing in the best leagues in the world, however this mix seems to lack more experienced players to help them get through the games. That was the difference in today’s game.
