Carles Puigdemont, leader of Junts and former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, has demanded that Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government, submit to a question of confidence in the Congress of Deputies because “he is not trustworthy.”

The nationalist leader made this request at a press conference in Brussels, where he denounced what he believes are breaches by the Government of the investiture agreement that allowed Sánchez to be president.

“Progress is scarce, the lack of coordination between what is being addressed in Switzerland and the Government’s practice is very worrying,” Puigdemont stated.