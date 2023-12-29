If you want to know where you can fill your car with gasoline the cheapest, you should read on…

Everything just keeps getting more expensive. Insurance, for example. Or parking. But sometimes we have other messages, that something is becoming cheaper. Sometimes it's about used cars, but today it's about petrol.

The price has dropped considerably since the undersigned started driving electric cars. But where is the cheapest place to fill your car with gasoline? We know that, because our friends from the AD have figured that out.

Gasoline is cheapest here

If you want to fill your car with petrol for the cheapest price, you have to go to the Achterhoek. The cheapest racking station is in Geesteren, Gelderland. Here you paid an average of 1,751 euros for a liter of petrol last year.

That's still a lot of money, but a lot less than the 2.30 euros you sometimes saw at stations along the highway. You also have to go to the Achterhoek for diesel, which is also cheaper there than in many stations in, for example, the Randstad.

And in itself it is not very strange that the cheapest way to fill your car with petrol is in the east of the country. That is close to the border with Germany and if you don't do anything about your prices, everyone will get gas from their eastern neighbors.

Anyway. Take advantage of it and enjoy a nice 'cheap' tank of petrol.

