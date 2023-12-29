The UAE financial markets have succeeded in keeping pace with the prosperity and rapid growth witnessed by the national economy during the current year, with their market value increasing by about 13 percent, or the equivalent of 406 billion dirhams ($110.5 billion), exceeding the barrier of 3.6 trillion dirhams ($980 billion), reflecting To the path of prosperity, development and prosperity of the national economy, which contributed to strengthening its position at the regional and global levels.

#UAE #financial #markets #reflect #prosperity #national #economy