One of the most important premises in the aviation sector is safety. That is why every year the European Commission updates its European Union aviation safety list based on the international safety criteria set by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

This document lists all airlines that “do not comply with international safety standards.” Thus, they are prohibited from “operating with origin or destination in the EU.” Companies that do not operate in the EU may also be included on the air safety list, in order to warn citizens traveling outside the Union about safety concerns.

“Poor” or “very poor” indices

The last update of this document was published on December 13. In this appear a total of 129 companies that presented indices of “poor” or “very poor” security. Specifically, up to 100 airlines certified in 15 countries, due to inadequate safety oversight by their national aviation authorities. In addition, 22 airlines are certified in Russia, as well as 7 airlines from other countries, on the basis of serious safety deficiencies.

One of the novelties this year is the inclusion of Air Tanzania, a company from the African country because its procedures do not guarantee the necessary security, according to the European Commission.

At the other extreme is Pakistan and its airlines Pakistan International Airlines and Airblue Limited have been removed from this list, so as of January will be able to operate again in the old continent after they were banned in 2020.





Among the 100 airlines whose security is “poor” some from Afghanistan (Kam Air), Angola (as Aerojet and Air Jet), Armenia (Armenia Airlines and Novair), Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo Airways and Compagnie Africaine d’Aviation), Kyrgyzstan (Air Company and Aero Nomad), Libya ( Air Libya), Nepal (Yeti Airlines and Tara Air) and Sudan (Sudan Airways and Tarco Air).

Regarding the 29 that present “serious deficiencies”, 22 belong to Russiasuch as Aeroflot, Rossiya Airlines, Pobeda Airlines, I Fly, Nord Wind or Nordstar Airlines. The other seven are Air Zimbabwe (Zimbaue), Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Blue Wing Airlines (Suriname), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Fly Baghdad (Iraq), Iraqi Airways (Iraq), as well as the new company mentioned above.

Below you can consult the complete list: