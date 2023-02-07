Knowing the holidays in advance can be a good strategy to know which days you can rest from work or academic activities; or also if you want to know What celebrations are scheduled in the different months of the year in the United States and plan a meeting with friends or family.

(In addition: These are the 20 most dangerous countries to travel in this 2023)

The 2023 calendar already has the dates of holidays and holidays marked. In this note you will know what are the non-working days in the United States. We also tell you in which days are considered unofficial holidays, that is, those dates that are ordinary business days despite being a holiday.

The United States has already made official the dates marked as non-working holidays for this 2023. Most of the holidays are scheduled on Mondays; no festivity appears on a Saturday.



The first festivity of the year, commemorated around the world, was the New Year celebration, in which people all over the world received 2023 among friends, family and loved ones; either in meetings, parties or events scheduled in all cities of the globe.

(Also: Origin of the 10 most common surnames in Colombia)

Another date marked on the calendar that was already commemorated in 2023 was Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King Day (MLK ​​Day), on which honors one of the great defenders of Afro-descendants and racial rights in the United States, a recurring problem in the North American country that constantly faces cases of racism and violence against African-Americans.

In this event, his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in front of thousands of viewers in Washington and millions of people worldwide.

Independence Day in the United States is commemorated on July 4, one of the most celebrated festivities in the country.

One of the most anticipated and expected festivities is Independence Day, or Independence Day, celebrated every July 4 in the United States.

This holiday commemorates the Declaration of Independence, ratified on July 4, 1776 and by which the United States of America was established.

The 4th of July is always widely greeted with fireworks, nationwide events, and hundreds of tributes to American patriotism.

(Recommend: How China Gets America’s Tech Secrets)

Among the upcoming events that can be scheduled is the President’s daycelebrated every year since 1789 on the third Monday of February which, for this 2023, is marked as February 20.

The complete list of public holidays in the United States

January 1 (Sunday) – New Year

January 16 (Monday) – Martin Luther King Day (MLK ​​Day)

February 20 (Monday) – President’s Day

May 29 (Monday) – Memorial Day

July 4 (Tuesday) – Independence Day in the United States

September 4 (Monday) – Labor Day

October 9 (Monday) – Columbus Day

November 10 (Friday) – Veterans Day

November 23 (Thursday)- Thanksgiving (Thanksgiving Day)

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day (Christmas Day)

What holidays are not official in the United States?

There are several holidays that do not classify as a holiday or not working in the North American country. These two specific dates are Tuesday February 14 and Tuesday October 31days on which Valentine’s Day and Halloween are celebrated respectively.

(Keep reading: What do Colombia and the other 5 most polarized countries in the world have in common?)

Despite this, both days are widely celebrated in the country and can always be enjoyed after the work or academic day.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME