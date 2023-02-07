Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Putin propagandists continue to maintain a distorted view of the Stalingrad comparison and the Ukraine war. © Mateusz Slodkowski/imago

Pointless arguments: On state TV, a journalist considers the Stalingrad comparison in the Ukraine war to be misguided. The attack by Putin propagandists follows immediately.

Moscow – The situation in the Ukraine war remains tense. After the promise of Battle tanks to Ukraine the Kremlin has issued threats to the West. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin even drew parallels between the Battle of Stalingrad and the Ukraine war because Russia once again felt threatened by Germany. The comparison between the Ukraine war and the German-Soviet battle is also being taken up in the Russian media. But when a Russian journalist on state TV pointed out that the comparison was distorted, the guests played it down. That reported fr.de.

Ukraine war: Journalist criticizes Stalingrad comparison on Russian state TV

In the program of the Russian state television channel NTW (Russian HTB NTV), Russian-American journalist Michael Bohm questioned the parallels between the Ukraine war and the military success at Stalingrad. Former Ukraine’s Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko shared and translated a tweet with the broadcast clip on February 5. Accordingly, Bohm considered the comparison to the Battle of Stalingrad to be “inappropriate”. During the historical event in Stalingrad, the “enemy”, then German armed forces, would have attacked the Soviet Union. Exactly the opposite was the case with the Ukraine war. “Ukraine did not attack Russia,” Bohm said.

Immediately after his statement, Bohm’s criticism was rejected by the guests. The present as a studio guest Kremlin propagandist Magarita Simonyaneditor-in-chief of the state news channel RT (formerly Russia Today), is an ardent supporter of the Russian President Wladimir Putin known. Even after Bohm’s statement, Simonjan continued to stick to the comparison and criticized Bohm. “You’re the one attacking us right now. This is Stalingrad. Accept it. And if you understand it, you will be afraid,” Simonjan probably said to Bohm. Recently, propagandists attacked the Russian state television also the German government at.

Kremlin chief Putin at the Stalingrad anniversary: ​​”German Leopard tanks are threatening us again”

Putin had previously distanced himself from Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Stalingrad comparison, reports the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). But recently the Kremlin boss himself drew parallels to Stalingrad in the Ukraine war. According to its President Vladimir Putin, Russia is “again” threatened by German tanks. “It’s unbelievable, but German Leopard tanks are threatening us again,” Putin said at a commemoration event marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Army’s victory over Nazi Germany’s troops in the Battle of Stalingrad.

“Nazism, in a modern disguise, once again poses a direct threat to the security of our country,” Putin said. He threatened Germany: “We have something to answer with. And the matter does not end with the use of armored vehicles. Everyone should understand that.”

Is Putin planning further mobilization? Russia threatens west ahead of anniversary

A few weeks before the first anniversary of the Ukraine war, the Kremlin made threats. The Russian Sergei Lavrov recently (February 2) in an interview with the state broadcaster Russia 24 strongly warned that “anything will be done” to get “the world’s attention”. Kyiv also expects Russia to “try something” on February 24, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told French broadcaster BFM.

According to Reznikov, Moscow has “nearly 500,000 troops” in preparation for an imminent attack drawn together, which, according to the minister, could take place on two fronts: in the east and in the south of the Donbass – the region includes the two Russian-annexed Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. In a recent report, the ISW also assumes that the Russian army will try to take over Donetsk and Luhansk completely. (boyy)