The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) issued an urgent notice to cclients of Banamex, BBVA and other banks that in the event that commissions are charged when paying with a bank card, a fine may be applied to the establishment.

And it is no secret that if an establishment charges you a percentage of commission when you make payments with your card, it is engaging in a bad practice that you can report to Profeco.

When you talk about commission collection is that in some establishments, customers of Banamex, BBVA and other banks They must pay an extra percentage for the simple fact of using a credit or debit cardHowever, this is prohibited and now Profeco gives urgent notice for the application of a fine.

“Suppliers do not have the capacity to apply coercive and unfair commercial methods or practices, nor abusive or imposed clauses or conditions in the supply of products or services,” states the Federal Consumer Protection Law (LFPC).

Payment by card has become very popular, due to the convenience and efficiency it offers when it is accepted in practically any physical or online business. However, it is common for a commission to be charged to the consumer even though the law prohibits it. In these cases, a complaint must be filed with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office.

Stores that sign a contract with a bank to obtain a Point of Sale Terminal (POS) acquire the responsibility of paying an amount for each card transaction they make; so transferring that commission to the final consumer is a violation of said contract, according to Condusef.

This is the fine of millions of pesos for those who charge commissions

The fine for the establishment can be up to 3 million 776 thousand 174 Mexican pesosas stipulated in the Federal Consumer Protection Law.

To report establishments that charge commissions to clients for paying with a bank card, Profeco makes available the email [email protected], as well as the telephone number 5555688722 for CDMX, and for the rest of the Mexican Republic on 8004688722.

