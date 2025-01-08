Paris Jackson, the daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, has shared with her millions of followers on Instagram a video that has not left anyone indifferent. The young artist and activist, known for her commitment to mental health, wanted to celebrate that she has been sober and clean of alcohol and drugs for five years, an achievement that she defines as a second chance to live fully.

«Hello, I’m PK [Paris Katherine]alcoholic and heroin addict. He began the message full of courage: «Today 5 years of being clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say I’m grateful would be an understatement. Gratitude barely scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I can smile today. I have to make music. “I have the opportunity to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cats,” the young woman confessed.

The emotional text was accompanied by a video in which Jackson shared images from his past, showing his struggle with addictions. In the first moments of the video, she is seen drinking alcohol and showing signs of being visibly affected by drugs. However, throughout the video you can see the improvement of the daughter of the King of Pop, where the young woman appears healthy, smiling and leaving behind a self-destructive lifestyle. «I can feel the broken heart in all its glory. I have to cry. I have to laugh. I have to dance. I have to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s hot,” he shared.

To close her message, Paris Jackson reflects on the importance of her sobriety and how it allows her to appreciate and enjoy everyday moments. “I have discovered that Life keeps happening, regardless of whether I’m sober or not.but today I have to show up for it. Here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my goodness, I can’t believe I almost missed it all. Thank you,” he concludes.









This emotional testimony is not the young woman’s first. In 2021, Paris Jackson opened her heart, revealing the emotional and psychological consequences of her difficult adolescence, marked by fame, public pressure and personal tragedies. On that occasion, she spoke about the post-traumatic stress disorder she suffers from and how cyberbullying attacks and negative comments affected her mental health, even leading her to several suicide attempts.