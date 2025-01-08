LaLiga Iberdrola continues its course and this Wednesday, January 8

They will measure their strength in the Real Madrid Sports City stadium

Real Madrid Women and Levante Fem

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 8 of the championship.

Real Madrid Fem comes into the match having faced Madrid CFF Fem and Atlético Fem while Levante Fem played their last LaLiga Iberdrola matches against Barcelona Fem and Costa Adeje Tenerife Fem. After the match against Levante Fem, Real Madrid Fem will play against Levante Badalona Fem and Barcelona Fem. For its part, Levante Fem will play against Valencia Fem and Real Betis Fem.

Real Madrid Women – Levante Women

LaLiga Iberdrola classification and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Ciudad Deportiva Real Madrid stadium, Real Madrid Women occupies the position number 2 of the LaLiga Iberdrola classification with 31 points, while

Levante Fem occupies the position number 14 of the table with 9 points. A victory, a draw or a defeat will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Iberdrola standings.

So far, in the LaLiga Iberdrola Real Madrid Fem has a balance of 30

goals in favor

and 10

goals against which have meant 10 games won, 1 tied and 1 lost. Levante Fem comes into the match having scored 11 goals and conceded 17, which has resulted in 2 games won, 3 drawn and 7 lost.

So far in the championship, Real Madrid Fem has achieved 3 victories, 1 draw and 1 defeat at home, while Levante Fem has achieved 2 victories, 1 draw and 2 defeats as a visitor.

Check the score and assist tables of the LaLiga Iberdrola before the match between Real Madrid Fem and Levante Fem.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Iberdrola match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Madrid Fem and Levante Fem today

The match between Real Madrid Fem and Levante Fem corresponding to the day Day 8 of LaLiga Iberdrola takes place today, Wednesday, January 8, at the Real Madrid Sports City. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+ Lite, DAZN 1 Bar, M+ Ellas Vamos.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Iberdrola matches of the day, the Real Madrid Fem calendar, the Levante Fem calendar and the LaLiga Iberdrola statistics. You can also consult the LaLiga Iberdrola classification.