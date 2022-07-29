In an interview with ESPN, Lewandowski spoke about the reason for his anger at the Bayern Munich administration, for the first time, since his move to Barcelona two weeks ago.

Lewandowski said: “Bayern Munich tried to make an excuse to sell me to another team, and it was hesitant about this step previously because it could not explain my selling to the fans at the time,” referring to the team’s intention to sell it in the past years.

He continued, “I had to accept the idea that they wanted to sell me previously, although it was nonsense. There is a lot of nonsense that was said about me.”

He stressed that his transfer “was not related to the club’s negotiation of the young striker Erling Haaland,” noting that he could not bear the lies from the team’s management.

He added, “When I felt that the management was not frank with me, I felt a desire to leave the team and move to Barcelona.”

Lewandowski did not reveal the exact details about the treachery’s “lying” to him, as he indicated, but he hinted that he knew the club’s plan to sell him when the opportunity presents itself, so he decided to leave before waiting to “get rid of him”.