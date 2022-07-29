Andrea San Martin He surprised his followers by commenting on his Instagram stories last Friday the 29th about the new trend that Claudia Serpa popularized by broadcasting her hours of sleep live and announcing that she received money in return. What is the new trend in social networks?

What did Andrea San Martin say?

The ‘Ojiverde’ was skeptical when she found out about the fashion on TikTok. “I just saw a trend on TikTok that if you record yourself sleeping you earn money. I’m just finding out. How is that?”, questioned the former reality girl.

In addition, he took the opportunity to rule out the creation of an OnlyFans account, a platform that generated interest in local entertainment and already has several characters that produce adult content.

“An OnlyFans, I don’t do it, but sleeping? It has to be a joke. If you get money sleeping, eating, how much do they pay you?” Andrea asked with a laugh.

What did Claudia Serpa say?

Claudia Serpa was the pioneer in publicizing the trend and defended herself against the detractors. “This is a trend that is happening on TikTok because you can do these lives for three hours, eight hours, and people give you gifts. Those gifts are equal to money; So, you can earn money with TikTok on lives, and if they last several hours, it’s much better, “said the actress.

The singer explained how the dynamics of live broadcasts work. As she commented, lives are used by her fans to relax and sleep better. “You can focus as if it were an ASMR, these sounds that relax. These types of lives also encourage people to be able to sleep, to be able to rest, ”she specified.