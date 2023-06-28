Millionaires Football Club is one of the most recognized teams and with the largest fans in Colombia, last Saturday June 24 they obtained the title of betplay league champion and his sixteenth starin a very complex match, as it was decided on penalties after drawing 1 – 1 against Atlético Nacional.

Receive instantly on your WhatsApp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news from EL TIEMPO

joseph oughourlian is a French businessman who was born in Paris, the February 15, 1972, He is currently 51 years old and has stood out in the business world for being the creator of the Amber Capital Group.

Also read: These are the owners of Millionaires

Is descendant of powerful families from Armenia, Lebanon and the United Kingdomgrandson of the first deputy governor of the Bank of Lebanon and survivor of the Armero genocide, Mr. Joseph Oughourlian.

Through the British investment group Amber Capital, Joseph Oughourlian increases the capital of companies he considers poorly managed and in whose management he seeks to influence as an activist shareholder, in this way he has managed to become a member of several soccer teams in the world, among which stand out Racing Club de Lens of France, of which he is the president.

It may interest you: Outrageous video: this is how a Millionaires fan stole a CityTv journalist

From In 2011 the French began to invest in Colombia and in 2013, it became shareholder Millionaires Football Club and began to invest in the Colombian team through the invitation of his great friend and president of the club, the businessman and lawyer Gustavo Serpa.

oughourlian has his permanent residence in Londre, englandthere he lives with his wife Jennifer Banks and his three children, in addition the businessman is vice president of the General Union of Charity of Armenia and one of the main sponsors of the Institute of Political Studies of Paris.

Millionaires, champ! Analysis of the star 16

ALEJANDRA HERNANDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO