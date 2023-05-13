Trevor Jacob, a 29-year-old pilot and youtuber who crashed a plane on purpose to add viewspleaded guilty to obstructing the investigation by cleaning up the crash zone, US prosecutors said.

Jacob published in December 2021 on YouTube the video of the alleged accident, which already has almost 3 million views, implying that it had been fortuitous.

In a plea agreement, he stated that he recorded the video as part of a product promotion.

The youtuber faces a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The pilot and paratrooper agreed to plead guilty to the crime of destroying and concealing evidence with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, the US Department of Justice reported in a statement.

In November 2021, Jacob left a Santa Barbara, California airport alone on a plane with cameras installed. Also, he brought a parachute and a selfie stick.

“He had no intention of reaching his destination, instead planning to eject from his plane during the flight to record himself parachuting and his plane descending and crashing.“, stated the District Attorney for the Central District of California.

The plane crashed in the Los Padres National Forest half an hour after takeoff. Jacob walked to the location and retrieved the images.

Some YouTube viewers were skeptical of the crash, pointing out that Jacob was already wearing a parachute and did not attempt to land the plane safely.

The youtuber reported the accident to the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it was their responsibility to preserve the remains.

But Jacob said he did not know the location of the place, according to the plea agreement.

Later he returned by helicopter and removed the remains that he later destroyed, according to the youtuber in the statement.

Jacob is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Last year his pilot’s license was withdrawn.

Jacob’s lawyer has not responded to the BBC’s request for comment.

