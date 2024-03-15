Real Madrid will face Manchester City; Barcelona will play with PSG; and Atlético de Madrid will face Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The other crossing will be Arsenal-Bayern. UEFA has also drawn lots for the path to the final, which this year will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on June 1. In the semi-finals, the blaugrana and the colchoneros could face each other, while the whites would have to face the winner between Arsenal and Bayern. The first leg matches of the quarterfinals will be played on April 9 and 10, while the return matches will be on the 16th and 17th of the same month. The semifinals will be played in the first leg on April 30 and May 1, while the second leg will be on May 7 and 8. In the Europa League, the quarterfinal matches will be: Milan-Roma; Liverpool-Atalanta; Leverkusen-West Ham and Benfica-Marseille. In the semifinals, the winner of Liverpool-Atalanta will face the winner of Benfica-Marseille and the winner of Milan-Roma will face the winner of Leverkusen-West Ham.

40,000 euros fine for Bellingham Exciting Champions and Europa League quarterfinals Morning of European draws that have brought about some spectacular matches in both the Champions League and the Europa League. Four European champions in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The final of the Europa League will be on May 22 in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. Semifinal 2: Winner of Milan-Roma against the winner of Leverkusen-West Ham. Semifinal 1: the winner of Benfica-Marseille against the winner of Liverpool-Atalanta. Benfica-Marseille Two European champions in contention. Leverkusen-West Ham Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen won the competition in 1988 against Javier Clemente's Espanyol. Liverpool-Atalanta Liverpool have won the Europa League three times. Europa League: Milan-Rome Cross between two historical Italians.

