Real Madrid will face Manchester City; Barcelona will play with PSG; and Atlético de Madrid will face Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The other crossing will be Arsenal-Bayern. UEFA has also drawn lots for the path to the final, which this year will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on June 1. In the semi-finals, the blaugrana and the colchoneros could face each other, while the whites would have to face the winner between Arsenal and Bayern. The first leg matches of the quarterfinals will be played on April 9 and 10, while the return matches will be on the 16th and 17th of the same month. The semifinals will be played in the first leg on April 30 and May 1, while the second leg will be on May 7 and 8. In the Europa League, the quarterfinal matches will be: Milan-Roma; Liverpool-Atalanta; Leverkusen-West Ham and Benfica-Marseille. In the semifinals, the winner of Liverpool-Atalanta will face the winner of Benfica-Marseille and the winner of Milan-Roma will face the winner of Leverkusen-West Ham.
Rafael Pineda
Exciting Champions and Europa League quarterfinals
Morning of European draws that have brought about some spectacular matches in both the Champions League and the Europa League. It has been a pleasure to do this live show.
Rafael Pineda
Fourth level in the Europa League
Four European champions in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
Rafael Pineda
The Europa League final will be in Dublin
The final of the Europa League will be on May 22 in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.
Rafael Pineda
Semifinal 2: Winner of Milan-Roma against the winner of Leverkusen-West Ham
Semifinal 2.
Rafael Pineda
Semifinal 1: the winner of Benfica-Marseille against the winner of Liverpool-Atalanta
Semifinal 1.
Rafael Pineda
Benfica-Marseille
Two European champions in contention.
Rafael Pineda
Leverkusen-West Ham
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen won the competition in 1988 against Javier Clemente's Espanyol.
Rafael Pineda
Liverpool-Atalanta
Liverpool have won the Europa League three times.
Rafael Pineda
Europa League: Milan-Rome
Cross between two historical Italians.
Rafael Pineda
The route to the grand final
Rafael Pineda
Rafael Pineda
