The 2023 Argentine soccer season is beginning to take shape and the teams are beginning to have the desired continuity to be able to display their best level on the field of play. Today, at La Bombonera, Boca and Central Córdoba met for date 2 of the Argentine Professional Soccer League in what was a match dominated by Xeneize from start to finish with the people from Santiago waiting to go against .
Like every match of a team as big as Boca is, social networks played their special role and experienced the match between the Ribera team and Ferroviárío in a special way. Here we show you the best of this game but what happened on Twitter:
As every time he plays in the Bombonera, Juan Román Riquelme was present among the Xeneize fans who fill the historic stadium whenever they can.
Before the start of the game, some of the fans were already asking for the inclusion of the Boca kids who are in the Professional Squad and for the talented Paraguayan midfielder who is living his best moment in the blue and gold club.
As usual every time Boca plays at home, the fans organized a spectacular reception for their players and added to the time the match was played, the images were spectacular.
The Paraguayan winger is living his best moment since he arrived at the Ribera club and the Xeneize fans are beginning to enjoy all his quality.
With a very unbalancing first half, the Colombian was the one who generated the most danger for the Central Córdoba goal throughout the 90 minutes of action at La Bombonera.
After being left in a bad position in defence, Sergio Romero committed the penalty but recovered with a spectacular save despite Castelli’s powerful shot.
