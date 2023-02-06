During the realization of the first pro bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, home of Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL, with the new format designed to minimize the risk of injury and make it more attractive to players and fans alike, unfortunately left one injured.

Is about miles garrettdefensive end of the cleveland brownswho according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero suffered a dislocated finger while taking one of the tests.

The report added that Garrett had a negative X-ray test, ruling out a fracture, but the 27-year-old, 6-foot-1, 265-pound player was seen walking clearly in discomfort.

Bad luck

The NFL decided to change the Pro Bowl format, developing a series of various activities, from a ‘burnout’ duel, precision passes, an obstacle course, as well as a flag football game, but unfortunately for Garrett, the injuries still manifested themselves.

Myles Garrett is in his sixth year in the NFL, all with Cleveland, the team that drafted him No. 1 in the NFL. draft of 2017being already a 4-time Pro Bowl selection, in addition to 2 times to the first team All Proand 2 times a second.

In the 2022/2023 season, despite the fact that the Browns finished last in the North division of the American Conference without qualifying for the playoffs, individually Garrett excelled with 16 quarterback sacks, tied for second in the NFL with Haason Reddick. of the Philadelphia Eagles, only behind the 18.5 of Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.