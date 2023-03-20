The day came when Barcelona will face him face to face real Madrid for duties of the highest competition at the level of Spain; The league. The blaugrana team led by Xavi Hernandez He had a responsibility to get the three points as well as the meringues, to shorten the distance between the two. That is why this game had a special color, not only because it was ‘The classic’ most popular on the planet but because they both needed to win to make steps on their wish list.
Real Madrid arrived with a disadvantaged balance against Barcelona and since Xavi arrived, he has achieved dominance against Carlo Ancelotti in these meetings. However, these statistics are to be broken and that was what the merengue team achieved. The rivals opened the scoring in the first half due to a fortuitous play in an own goal by Ronald Araujo.
Barcelona managed to win the game in a match that did not mean much complexity for the blaugranas. The match was 2-1 and Xavi’s men now look down from a very privileged position as overall leaders. As usual, people did not hesitate to express themselves on social networks. Next, we compile some of the funniest and most interesting tweets about the league game between Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Barcelona, despite having achieved the three gold points against Real Madrid, must prepare because the competition is not yet over. However, the culés can rest easy at the top of the highest Spanish competition.
