leslie stewart He has been part of the group of celebrities and celebrities who took their brooms and shovels and came together to clean up Punta Hermosa, after the floods that occurred in that area. It was through her social networks that the actress shared with her followers the day-to-day activities of her south of Lima. Now, she once again called on the authorities, but to support the victims of other places, such as Jicamarca and Chilca.

“They have written to me from Santa Cruz, in the Quebrada de Chilca. They are asking me to please, they need food and water. Also the people of Jicamarca, they say they are completely abandoned. They also need food, water and machinery. You already know, please, to private entities. To television, too, take a little walk around those areas to see what needs people have, ”he said on the virtual platform. Video: Instagram Leslie Stewart.