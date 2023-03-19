The Águilas del América did not tempt their hearts and joined Akron to beat Chivas by a 4-2 win.
At minute 1′ of play, Diego Valdés received a ball inside the area and hit the inside of it to hit the crossbar.
The Americanist pressure continued, and at 16′ appeared jonathan rodriguez to support himself correctly with Valdés to shoot with technique, sending the round to the furthest stick from the goalkeeper, thus opening the scoring in Akron.
And for the wedge to tighten, at 38′ again the ‘little head’who on this occasion supported Henry to define categorically to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.
Just 4 minutes later, América once again took the lead and after a series of rebounds, they appeared leo suarez to shoot with a left-handed fierrazo to sentence the one with the win.
In the second half, Alexis Vega returned, although in the first action he was painted yellow for being late for a play.
At minute 52′ the ‘Bomb’ appeared henry martinwho threw a popcorn inside the area to beat ‘Tiba’ and put the fourth of the night.
The one with the discount reached 61′, the defender emilio lara He scored the own goal that gave the discount to the rojiblancos. In a play he put his head into the ball and his lack of expertise caused him to send it into his own goal.
The game got exciting with the goal of Sergio Floreswho took advantage of an excellent pass from Ríos to finish off with a header inside the area, thus putting the final 4-2.
This was the reaction on Twitter
The good atmosphere that was lived in the stands of Akron.
Tremendous win at night in Jalisco.
The superb goal from Leo Suárez to sentence the equalizer in the first half,
The charrúa Jonathan Rodríguez the Americanist executioner.
The governor contemplating the Classic.
The controversy was not long in coming, and that striker Henry Martin made a mistake and celebrated making fun of his rival, in the mere ‘Cuau’ style.
Henry was wrong to party like this.
Emilio Lara’s own goal.
The humor of the own goal was not lacking.
Party for oblivion that of ‘Pocho’ Guzmán.
And to top it off, he was expelled after the game was over.
