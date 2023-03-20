This is how this day was for Mexicans in Europe: Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez are not believing in anyone

This weekend ended one more day for the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.
Without a doubt, the best at the moment and who continue to shine are Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez, the first with Feyenoord and the second with Ajax.
Here’s how this week went for the nationals in Europe.
Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)
The Mexican striker could do little to avoid the fall of Wolverhampton, who lost at home by a score of 2-4 against Leed United. Raul Jimenez He played the 90 minutes of the game and the Lobos were left with 27 points.
Hirving Lozano (Napoli)
This Sunday the Mexican Hirving Lozano He was a key player in Napoli’s win over Torino by a score of 4-0.
‘Chucky’ had an outstanding performance and was replaced at minute 60′ by his teammate Eljif Elmas.
Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)
For his part, in the same Serie A, the national defender Johan Vasquez he played the entire match where Cremonese drew 1-1 away against AC Monza.
This point is of little use to the Aztec stronghold team, as it remains in the last position with 13 points and no relegation.
Andres Guardado (Real Betis)
This Sunday the midfielder Andres Guardado He reached the mark of 478 games in Europe, surpassing Hugo Sánchez who stayed with 477 games.
The veteran player thus became the Mexican with the most games on the Old Continent, this after the 1-0 victory of Real Betis over Mallorca.
Cesar Montes (Spanish)
Last Saturday Cesar Montes He started again and played the entire game in Espanyol’s 3-1 defeat against Celta de Vigo. The ‘Cachorro’ could do little in the rival’s goals.
Edson Alvarez (Ajax)
This Sunday one of the most anticipated matches of the Eredivisie was played between Ajax and Feyenoord.
The Mexican Edson Alvarez He had an outstanding performance and managed to score the goal that tied the game at 1-1. However, he couldn’t prevent Ajax from falling 3-2 in a great game. There is no doubt that the ‘Machín’ is in a big way.
Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)
Again the side Jorge Sanchez he was considered by the manager to appear in Ajax’s starting eleven. However, the winger had an inconspicuous performance, he was booked at minute 78 ‘and was replaced at minute 87’ by the Italian Lucca.
Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
what to say about Santiago Gimenez? Without a doubt, today the best Mexican player who is trying his luck in the Old Continent.
The ‘Bebote’ once again made himself felt with Feyenoord, scoring the first goal of the game at minute 5′ of play, shooting from his left foot in a moving penalty,
Erick Gutierrez (PSV)
the midfielder Eric Gutierrez He did not see activity in the game where PSV drew 1-1 against Vitesse. The Aztec midfielder stayed on the substitute bench the entire game.
Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo)
In the Second Division of Spain, Marcelo Flores He spent 90 minutes on the substitute bench for Real Oviedo, who narrowly beat Leganés on their visit to the Butarque Municipal Stadium.
Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)
This weekend the ‘Maguito’ Orbelin Pineda He played the entire game where his team, AEK, tied at home without goals against Panathinaikos of Greek soccer.
The Mexican had an outstanding performance and continues to be one of the essentials of the Argentine coach Matías Almeyda.
Gerardo Arteaga (GENK)
For his part, in the Belgian Pro League, the defender gerardo arteaga He played the 90 minutes in the 1-1 away draw against Círculo de Brujas. The Mexican had a discreet, but compliant performance throughout the match.
