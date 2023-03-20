Monday, March 20, 2023
This is how this day was for Mexicans in Europe: Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez are not believing in anyone

March 20, 2023
This is how this day was for Mexicans in Europe: Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez are not believing in anyone

This weekend ended one more day for the Mexican soccer players who are trying their luck in the Old Continent.

Without a doubt, the best at the moment and who continue to shine are Santiago Giménez and Edson Álvarez, the first with Feyenoord and the second with Ajax.

Here’s how this week went for the nationals in Europe.

Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton)

Rasmus Kristensen, Raúl Jiménez

Raul Jimenez. / Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Mexican striker could do little to avoid the fall of Wolverhampton, who lost at home by a score of 2-4 against Leed United. Raul Jimenez He played the 90 minutes of the game and the Lobos were left with 27 points.

Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

Hirving Lozano, Ricardo Rodriguez

Hirving Lozano. / Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

This Sunday the Mexican Hirving Lozano He was a key player in Napoli’s win over Torino by a score of 4-0.

‘Chucky’ had an outstanding performance and was replaced at minute 60′ by his teammate Eljif Elmas.

Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)

Andrea PetagnaJohan Vasquez

Johan Vasquez. / Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

For his part, in the same Serie A, the national defender Johan Vasquez he played the entire match where Cremonese drew 1-1 away against AC Monza.

This point is of little use to the Aztec stronghold team, as it remains in the last position with 13 points and no relegation.

Andres Guardado (Real Betis)

Andres Saved

Andres Saved. / Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

This Sunday the midfielder Andres Guardado He reached the mark of 478 games in Europe, surpassing Hugo Sánchez who stayed with 477 games.

The veteran player thus became the Mexican with the most games on the Old Continent, this after the 1-0 victory of Real Betis over Mallorca.

Cesar Montes (Spanish)

Cesar Montes

Cesar Montes. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Last Saturday Cesar Montes He started again and played the entire game in Espanyol’s 3-1 defeat against Celta de Vigo. The ‘Cachorro’ could do little in the rival’s goals.

Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez. /BSR Agency/Getty Images

This Sunday one of the most anticipated matches of the Eredivisie was played between Ajax and Feyenoord.

The Mexican Edson Alvarez He had an outstanding performance and managed to score the goal that tied the game at 1-1. However, he couldn’t prevent Ajax from falling 3-2 in a great game. There is no doubt that the ‘Machín’ is in a big way.

Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)

jorge sanchez

Jorge Sanchez. /BSR Agency/GettyImages

Again the side Jorge Sanchez he was considered by the manager to appear in Ajax’s starting eleven. However, the winger had an inconspicuous performance, he was booked at minute 78 ‘and was replaced at minute 87’ by the Italian Lucca.

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

santiago gimenez

Santiago Gimenez. / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

what to say about Santiago Gimenez? Without a doubt, today the best Mexican player who is trying his luck in the Old Continent.

The ‘Bebote’ once again made himself felt with Feyenoord, scoring the first goal of the game at minute 5′ of play, shooting from his left foot in a moving penalty,

Erick Gutierrez (PSV)

Eric Gutierrez

Eric Gutierrez. / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

the midfielder Eric Gutierrez He did not see activity in the game where PSV drew 1-1 against Vitesse. The Aztec midfielder stayed on the substitute bench the entire game.

Marcelo Flores (Real Oviedo)

Marcelo Flores

Marcelo Flores. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

In the Second Division of Spain, Marcelo Flores He spent 90 minutes on the substitute bench for Real Oviedo, who narrowly beat Leganés on their visit to the Butarque Municipal Stadium.

Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)

Pineda Orbelín

Orbelin Pineda. /BSR Agency/Getty Images

This weekend the ‘Maguito’ Orbelin Pineda He played the entire game where his team, AEK, tied at home without goals against Panathinaikos of Greek soccer.

The Mexican had an outstanding performance and continues to be one of the essentials of the Argentine coach Matías Almeyda.

Gerardo Arteaga (GENK)

KV Mechelen v KRC Genk - Jupiler Pro League

Gerardo Arteaga. / Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

For his part, in the Belgian Pro League, the defender gerardo arteaga He played the 90 minutes in the 1-1 away draw against Círculo de Brujas. The Mexican had a discreet, but compliant performance throughout the match.

Falcao García, treated like a star in Manchester: fans did not forget him
