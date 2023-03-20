“What happened is too serious, it’s unacceptable to concede a goal like this.” Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach, is bitter after the 1-0 home defeat against Juventus. The Juventus goal scored by Kostic was inspired by Rabiot’s throw. The Var did not sanction the suspected touch of the Frenchman’s hand: the images obviously did not provide referee Chiffi with the certainty of the foul. “The match is clearly flawed and slows us down in the standings,” the Nerazzurri coach told Dazn. “It is disrespectful to say that there are no images. I have seen 20 different images of Rabiot’s arm. There is no doubt about it… We demand respect”.

Massimiliano Allegri is also questioned about the episode. “Don’t make me angry… Referee episodes must be accepted for better or for worse. We are very gentlemen in accepting referee decisions. What happened with Salernitana even if we don’t talk about it”, says the coach black and white thinking back to the sensational mistake that characterized the 3-3 draw between Juve and Salernitana months ago, with a goal disallowed by the Turin players for a non-existent offside.