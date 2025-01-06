Once again, we are faced with a blank piece of paper to prepare our gift list for all the protagonists of our section, who are many and very varied, ranging from members of royalty to commoner ‘influencers’ or shooting stars of the ‘realities’, of names linked to great artistic dynasties or newcomers thanks to deserved or unexpected success. On this occasion, we want to act like any Miss Universe and what we ask for everyone is “peace in the world”, because if we take a look at the social panorama it is devastating to contemplate the internal wars of the most popular families, which, far from calming down, seem intensify.

So, let everyone follow in the footsteps of the members of the House of Alba, in which Cajetan and Eugenia They have left the mutual accusations behind and have posed together welcoming the New Year like good brothers. ‘The clowns on TV’ already sang it: “There is nothing more beautiful than a united family.” Of course we enjoy conflict as much as a child enjoys candy, but we are willing to sacrifice clickbaits for the happiness of our celebrities.

We would like you Terelu recover your smile and leave that bitter expression with which you flee from the paparazzi when they ask you about your son-in-law. That he acts like a thug when he goes to a set? Yes. But how beautiful love is, exclusive through, and Carlo Constanzia and Alexandra They will be free to live their romance from next March, when the boyfriend no longer has to sleep in prison. A wedding would be the culmination, both for the couple and for that documentary they are recording to make their lives known while they complain about everything they suffer because their lives are talked about. Oh, the paradoxes of our famous people, what they give of themselves: like that of Carmen Borregowho lives more concerned with his double chin than with his son while he regrets that his son gives him more trouble than his double chin. José María Almoguera He said goodbye to the year with a hug to his mother, with whom he has ‘a pending conversation’. Will they have it face to face or from the covers of ‘Readings’? We only ask that it comes with a happy ending.

Barbara Rey It also deserves a break. The poor woman has been suffering in silence for 30 years because of her relationship with Juan Carlos I. Well, whoever says in silence says, slowly releasing, check ahead, little pills of an affair with which he blackmailed the head of state with the supposed support of his son, Angel Christ Jrwho apparently took advantage of that adventure to blackmail his mother. You know, children end up reproducing what they see and experience at home. We hope that Barbara lets go of everything she keeps about her son and puts an end once and for all to the ghosts of a family that continues to put on the circus.









If there is a clan that has had a bad time and needs love more than coal, it is the Pantoja family. May the matriarch, Isabelfinally sell Cantora and turn the property into a theme park with guided tours, like those that the tonadillera plans to raise with her new apartment in Madrid. If Pantoja found a new love, 2025 would work a miracle. Now, the size of the news would be overshadowed if Kiko Rivera He returned to the fold, forgiving his mother, Isa Pi named her godmother to his second child and Anabel get his job back on his aunt’s tours.

This letter wants to be a song to love. That’s why we ask you to allow us to discover the first official boyfriend of the Princess of Asturiaswho has given us so many headlines in his journey through the armies where he prepares following in the footsteps of his father, the King Philip VI. And now that Meghan Markle has recovered his Instagram account to show us his day to day life, we ask that together with Harry get the Windsors to meet at Buckingham Palace (even if it is upside down due to construction) with laughter and hugs instead of stabbings in the back: we want a photo of the Sussexes next to the Princes of Wales sealing peace under the watchful eye of Charles III and Camilla.

If we have received the year with the mother’s milk dress of Cristina Pedrochewhy not say goodbye with a design made with the placenta of the offspring that awaits with Dabiz Muñoz? The circle would be closed. And if we ask for more children, which we need seeing the low birth rates, we would celebrate that, coinciding with their wedding, Enrique Ponce and Ana Soria They gave us the good news. That’s it, another one for Teresa Urquijo and Martínez-Almeidathat we want to see the mayor bragging about making his wife happy with romantic gestures like changing the baby’s diaper. Don’t tell me it’s not prettier than picking up the clothesline?

Oh, dear Three Wise Men, we know that in this world good news is not news, but we sacrifice ourselves just to see how our protagonists fall in love, get married or give birth. But may their tears, heartbreaks and conflicts allow us to discover that ‘famous people cry too’. That they are human despite everything.