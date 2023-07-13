After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Nicaragua you can’t extend your platform continental beyond the 200 nautical miles that delimit its maritime border with Colombiain that country they already began to react to the decision.

“The Hague Court rules in favor of Colombia in a maritime dispute against Nicaragua”is the headline that is read in the early hours of the morning in the newspaper The Pressone of the main Nicaraguan media.

In your text, The Press highlights that Nicaragua sued 10 years ago to be able to expand its continental shelf and that, finally, “The Hague ruled in favor of Colombia.”

They also mention that the claim of the Nicaraguan government “she was ambitious” and that finally the verdict of The Hague of 13 votes in favor and 4 against ends up tipping the balance in favor of Colombia.

For its part, the medium 100% Newsanother prominent news outlet from that country, also has the result of the ruling on its front page. “The Hague Court rules in favor of Colombia and denies Nicaragua to expand the continental shelf“, is the headline that stood out first thing in the morning.

Reaction in the Nicaraguan opposition

Another of the sectors that has also spoken out for the ruling in The Hague is that of the opposition in Nicaragua, who in recent years have suffered harsh persecution by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

It is the case of former presidential candidate Juan Sebastián Chamorro, who was detained for a year and 8 months, and was a political prisoner.

“The failure of this last demand from Nicaragua to Colombia reflects the poverty of the foreign policy of the Dictatorship,” Chamorro says through his Twitter account.

And he adds: “Past rulings had balanced the positions of both parties. In this case they did not give Nicaragua anything, which reflects the weakness of the arguments.”

Background

Nicaragua maintained that both customary law and Article 76 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea provide legal cover for its claim.

But Colombia, which has not ratified the Convention, argued that Managua “did not scientifically demonstrate that it has a continental shelf” that extends beyond 200 miles.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the government of Gustavo Petro also argued that said expansion of the platform “should not be considered part of customary international law.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING