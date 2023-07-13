Luis Chávez is one of the most important Mexicans today. The Mexican, who is already untouchable within the Mexican National Team, has been in very high sports performance for a year. That is why much has been said that his level is already above what the MX League requires and if there is a time to go to the best football in the world, that of Europe, that time is now.
In 90min we have informed you that there are some clubs that are moving strongly for his signing. The player’s position is clear, he has every intention of migrating to Europe, Grupo Pachuca affirms that they support the player’s desire with everything and that he has to sacrifice money, however, the Martínez family already has a plan in case they do not succeed. give Chavez a way out to the old continent, that plan is the Rayados de Monterrey.
The board of directors of the Rayados de Monterrey and the Martínez family have agreed on a sale price of just over 10 million dollars for the transfer of the Mexican player, with whom the royals have not had the slightest contact. This movement will take place if, in the end, a formal offer does not arrive from a European club and the final decision will be in the hands of Chávez, who, in his own words, affirms that the following week will define his future.
