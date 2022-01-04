América is one of the teams that have moved the best in the Liga MX transfer market. After their failures in 2021, the Eagles team will seek to return to the fore. For this purpose, the azulcremas have announced the signing of a couple of players with whom they intend to return the illusion to their fans: Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos. Apparently, the capital team is still looking to add new elements to its squad.
The names of Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Ocampo have sounded insistently in the last hours. Taking into account the official signings that America has made and the possible movements that may occur during the winter, this is how the Eagles’ starting eleven would look for the 2022 Clausura:
Despite his seniority, Guillermo Ochoa continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX.
The right-back, despite some specific mistakes, is still the greatest prospect for the Mexican National Team in that position.
The Argentine central defender has sounded to reach America. Giannetti currently plays for Vélez Sarsfield.
The Paraguayan central defender will remain in the azulcrema team despite the rumors. If you find your best version, Valdez is one of the best full-backs in Liga MX.
Reyes has grown significantly in the last year. In 2022 it should be consolidated as an important piece in America. His best performance has given him as a left winger.
In a short time, the Peruvian midfielder has become a pillar of America. His absence is noticeable on the field of play. If he is healthy, he plays every minute.
The Mexican media can help Aquino in the recovery and also help with the distribution of the game. He can play as a double 5 or as a right inside.
The Paraguayan midfielder is intense in the sacrifice and also has a good punch. Despite the arrival of Dos Santos, Sánchez plays an important role in Solari’s scheme.
Valdés is one of the brand new reinforcements of America for this semester. The Chilean shone in Santos Laguna and in Monarcas Morelia. The medium can help the Eagles to make the leap of quality.
The Colombian is to Solari’s taste and everything indicates that he will stay with the Eagles for the following year.
Henry Martín did not have a brilliant 2021, but, without a doubt, he is one of the Mexican elements with the most goals in Liga MX.
