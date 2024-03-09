Millonarios, who made a lot of noise in the hiring for the 2024 Women's League, has not yet been able to achieve a victory, in two presentations so far in the championship. This Saturday they had to settle for a 1-1 away draw against Alianza FC, in Yumbo.

Those led by Angie Vega showed some difficulties in the last quarter of the field, due to a lack of clarity to generate scoring plays. However, they managed to take advantage thanks to a penalty sanctioned by the central judge of the match, Maritza Aguirre, by Fernanda Viáfara. Liana Salazar scored 0-1 at 3 minutes into the second stage.

Alianza went on top of its rival and began to generate many fouls around the Millos area. And from one of them came the tying goal, a free kick taken and scored by Verónica Paví, at 36 in the second stage.

It is the second consecutive draw for Millonarios, who came from a goalless draw with Medellín at home on the first day and who rested on the second. It should be remembered that this League is played by 15 teams, so there is always one with a free date. This day corresponded to Santa Fe.

DIM is the leader of the championship, with seven points. On Friday they beat Deportivo Pereira 1-4. They are equal in points and goals with América de Cali, who crushed Real Santander 4-0 this Saturday, but the 'Poderosas' are leaders for the highest number of goals as visitors.

Independiente Medellín, leader of the Women's League Photo:Dimayor Share

Llaneros also reached seven points, which was armed to fight at the top and this Saturday beat Deportivo Pasto 1-0 in Yopal, with a goal from Lorena Cobos, who is the top scorer of the championship along with Estefanía González, from DIM: each He has three points.

Results of the third date

Pereira 1-4 Medellin

Alliance 1-1 Millionaires

America 4-0 Real Santander

Cúcuta 1-0 Equity

Llaneros 1-0 Pasto

Junior 0-1 Cali

National 1-0 International

Santa Fe rested

Women's League standings

