Sunday, March 10, 2024
Ice hockey | Florida's Barkov scored the game-winning goal against Calgary

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Florida's Barkov scored the game-winning goal against Calgary

Florida's spring has passed with triumphant signs.

Ice hockey Finnish captain of the Florida Panthers in the NHL Alexander Barkov scored the game-winning goal in his team's 2–1 home win against the Calgary Flames. Florida eventually won the match with a score of 5–1.

He grabbed the service point from the only hit of the last set Eetu Luostarinen.

The top scorer of the match was the striker who played only his second match in Florida's jersey Vladimir Tarasenko 2+1 power.

In their last 20 games, the Panthers have lost only three.

