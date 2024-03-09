Ice hockey | Florida's Barkov scored the game-winning goal against Calgary

Florida's spring has passed with triumphant signs.

Ice hockey Finnish captain of the Florida Panthers in the NHL Alexander Barkov scored the game-winning goal in his team's 2–1 home win against the Calgary Flames. Florida eventually won the match with a score of 5–1.

He grabbed the service point from the only hit of the last set Eetu Luostarinen.

The top scorer of the match was the striker who played only his second match in Florida's jersey Vladimir Tarasenko 2+1 power.

