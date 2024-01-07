This is how the water restrictions in Barcelona taps will be noticed in the emergency phase

Completely dry grass in the Barcelona Olympic ring, with the Olympic stadium and Sant Jordi in the background, this week in Barcelona. Gianluca Battista

It is a matter of days or weeks, but the Catalan administrations assume that the time will come for the declaration of the emergency phase of the drought in the Barcelona area. Because the most intense and persistent drought since there are records (1905) has already lasted 38 months. The Generalitat's plan divides the territory into supply systems, and the one that affects Barcelona and its surroundings is the ATLL system, the Ter and Llobregat rivers. The reservoirs of this system were at 17.1% of their capacity this Friday (105 cubic hectometers are dammed) and the declaration of emergency is planned when the threshold of 100 cubic hectometers is lowered, which coincides with 16% of its level. In this scenario, beyond restrictions on watering vegetation, ornamental fountains, street cleaning, or filling swimming pools and cleaning vehicles, domestic water restrictions are planned if consumption exceeds certain quantities. This will be when the drought could reach the neighbors' taps. What follows are the details of the scenario that awaits the great Barcelona.

What is the scope of the Ter Llobregat system, of which Barcelona is a part? This Ter Llobregat system includes the city of Barcelona, ​​its metropolitan area (the 35 municipalities that surround the capital), but also the two regions of Vallès (Oriental and Occidental), Maresme and the region of La Selva (Girona). Towards the south, it supplies the Garraf, Alt Penedès, Anoia and Solsonès axis. It is the so-called Metropolitan Region (the Barcelona of five million inhabitants), and even more, towards Vilafranca, Igualada and Solsona. In total, more than 100 municipalities. In all of them, the competent administration in matters of supply is the City Councils, except in the 36 that make up the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), where the competence lies with this entity.

What domestic restrictions does the emergency phase establish? At the outset, it is important to note that this phase has three subscenarios (I, II and III). In Emergency I, the consumption of the municipalities cannot exceed 200 liters per inhabitant per day. In Emergency II the threshold is 180 liters. And in Emergency III, 160. The restrictions would begin if these consumptions were exceeded. Barcelona is below (173 liters last November). And the AMB average is 170 liters per inhabitant per day, explains the director of water cycle services for the Barcelona Metropolitan Area, Fernando Cabello. He also clarifies that this figure taken as a reference adds up domestic consumption, industry, commerce, hotels or municipal services. And that there is a minority of AMB municipalities that do exceed 200 liters of daily consumption, which would be the first where it would be necessary to intervene if they do not reduce their consumption.

In what areas will the restrictions materialize? The pipe system does not understand municipal terms, it is a network that, captured on a map, evokes the shape of a river and its tributaries. In this network, the unit on which measures can be taken, touching the taps, are the hydraulic sectors, often straddling two municipalities, Cabello clarifies. In the AMB, the 36 municipalities add up to about 270 hydraulic sectors.

And how will they materialize? Water pressure is the key. The person responsible for water cycle services in the Metropolitan Area explains that the pressure of the domestic supply is not the same during the day as it is at night. During the day it is higher, because consumption is lower; and at night it falls, because consumption falls. Hence, when the restrictions scenario arrives, in Emergency I “the first step is for the daytime pressure to be the same as the nighttime pressure,” he indicates. A measure that, he details, citizens will notice at times of high consumption (early in the morning, when there is intensive use of sinks and showers, for example), but less so in the afternoon (when domestic consumption is more staggered). . In Emergency II and Emergency III, if consumption did not fall, the pressure would be gradually reduced, “to adjust demand,” Cabello summarizes.

How is the pressure drop perceived? Does it affect higher floors more?