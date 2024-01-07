[Esta pieza es una versión de uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal de Televisión de EL PAÍS, que sale todos los jueves. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

It is impossible to know how a year will go, but we can predict that in 2024 there will be a lot of television and many series, although not as many as in previous years. Below we review what is coming in international fiction. We have reduced it to 24 titles to accompany the new year's issue. Many that could arrive in the coming months are not even announced or confirmed. For example, Stranger Things It begins filming its final season very soon, but it is not yet known when it will premiere. For now, we are left with two dozen series that should be on your radar.

The Curse. Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder are the protagonists of this uncomfortable satire that follows a couple trying to build a community of environmentally friendly homes while they are filmed for a program. But a peculiar curse will cross his path. (January 5, on SkyShowtime).

Criminal history. Thriller criminal that delves into racial and social issues, starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, who play two police officers with different styles, whose lives intersect when a phone call for help brings back an old case. (January 10, on Apple TV+).

Threw out. The protagonist of the new Marvel series is a deaf Native American woman with powers, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), whom we already saw in Hawk Eye. Maya returns to her home to confront her family and her legacy while she is pursued by the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). (January 10, on Disney+).

True Detective: Polar Night. The Mexican Issa López takes control of the series as creative director, scriptwriter and director. In the new installment, set in Alaska, Jodie Foster plays a detective who has to investigate the disappearance of eight men from the Arctic Research Station. (January 15, on HBO Max and Movistar Plus+).

Callum Turner and Austin Butler, in 'The Lords of the Air'.

The masters of the air. The team behind blood brothers and The Pacific comes together in this drama, which follows the story of a group of bombers who helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II while dealing with extreme conditions in battles at 25,000 feet above sea level. (January 26, on Apple TV+).

blood and money. French series starring Vincent Lindon, based on the true story of the controversial carbon tax scam that took place between 2008 and 2009, a million-dollar fraud carried out by a group of people in the CO₂ quota rights exchange market. (January 30, on Filmin).

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Tom Hollander plays Truman Capote in this series based on the confrontation between the writer and a group of women from New York high society, whom he betrayed by publishing their secrets in the story. The Basque Coast, 1965. Look out for the cast that embodies this group of women: Naomi Watts, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Diane Lane and Chloë Sevigny. (January 31 in the US; no date in Spain).

Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Two spies embark on different missions after becoming the Smith marriage (of convenience), combining the risk of their job and the difficulties of their relationship, while real feelings arise between them. Film adaptation with Maya Erskine and Donald Glover as protagonists, and also as co-creator. (February 2, on Amazon Prime Video).

Ambika Mod, as Emma, ​​and Leo Woodall, as Dexter, in 'Always the Same Day'. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Always the same day. Just for Valentine's Day, this romantic British production is released based on the novel of the same name that follows the love story of Emma and Dexter, who meet on the night of their graduation. Although they take different paths, their lives will continue to intertwine over 20 years. (February 8, on Netflix).

The New Look. Series about designers are a trend in 2024. Spanish style Cristobal Balenciaga (January 19 on Disney+) and Kaiser Karl (in preparation for Disney+) this one is added, focused on the relationship between Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries, among whom are Balenciaga himself and Balmain. Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer and Maisie Williams are in its large cast. (February 14, on Apple TV+).

Avatar the last Airbender. Young Avatar Aang must learn to command the four elements, Water, Earth, Fire and Air, to restore balance to a world threatened by Fire Lord Ozal in this fantasy odyssey. (February 22, on Netflix).

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. There are still more stories of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse to come. This time, the protagonists are Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, with whom we follow the love story of Rick and Michonne. (February 26 on AMC+).

Shogun. Set in 1600s Japan, the series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who battles his enemies from the Council of Regents. The secrets brought by a mysterious European ship commanded by the Englishman John Blackthorne could make the balance of power definitively tilt in his direction. In the middle of everything will be the translator Mariko. (February 27, on Disney+).

Elsbeth. A new series from Robert and Michelle King is always cause for celebration, and even more so if it is another story derived from The Good Wife, and even more so if it is with the lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni as the protagonist. This peculiar lawyer will help the New York police capture criminals. Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce lead the cast. (February 29 in the US; in Spain, on Movistar Plus+).

Kate Winslet, in the series 'The Regime'.

The Regime. Kate Winslet stars in this six-episode satirical series that follows a year inside the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to crumble. Will Tracy (Succession, The Menu) is the creator of this series directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. (March 4 on HBO Max).

Palm Royale. Story set in Palm Beach and a woman's struggle to enter high society that raises how much you are willing to sacrifice of yourself to have what others have. Its A-list cast includes Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin. (March 20, on Apple TV+).

The three body problem. The decision of a young woman in China in the sixties has an impact on a group of current scientists who meet again to face the greatest threat in the history of humanity. The creators of Game of ThronesDavid Benioff and DB Weiss, are at the helm of the adaptation of the literary saga by Chinese writer Liu Cixin. (March 21 on Netflix).

fallout. The adaptation of the video games of the same name takes place 200 years after the apocalypse, when the inhabitants of the anti-nuclear shelters must return to the place that their ancestors abandoned, now converted into a complex, strange and very violent world. (April 12, on Amazon Prime Video).

The Bridgertons. Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are the protagonists of the love story of the third season. She is determined to find a husband and he returns from vacation. When he sees that Penelope is turning her back on him, he will offer to help her find the confidence to find her husband. (Part one, May 16; part two, June 13; on Netflix).

Andrew Scott plays Tom Ripley in the upcoming series.

Ripley. Andrew Scott will be the protagonist of this series based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith The talent of Mr. Ripley. Italy in the 1950s is the setting for a con man who is hired by a millionaire to convince his son to return home. The first images shared by the platform of this adaptation are in black and white. (In Netflix).

the dragon house. The second season of the prequel series Game of Thrones, Centered on the avatars of the Targaryens, it continues the war between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. The last time we saw Rhaenyra, his son had just been murdered. His revenge will surely be terrible. (Summer; on HBO Max).

Yellowstone. The last chapters of the highly followed modern western starring the Duttons will finally see the light of day at the end of the year after overcoming various obstacles. They will do it without Kevin Costner, who left the series. Although this story ends, the universe of Yellowstone will continue with its various derivative series. (In November, in the US; in Spain, on SkyShowtime).

Disclaimer. Cate Blanchett plays a television documentary journalist who will discover that a story from her past that she thought was buried is about to come to light in a novel. Alfonso Cuarón is the writer and director of this series that also has Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jung Ho-yeon and Lesley Manville in its cast. (On Apple TV+).

Renegade Nell. The new series from Sally Wainwright, creator of Happy Valley, is an adventure drama set in the 18th century about a woman who leads a life as a highway robber with her two sisters. Her path will cross that of Queen Anne and she will play a fundamental role in the struggle for power that is being waged in Europe. (On Disney+).

