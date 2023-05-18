This is how the semifinal home runs of the League were: result of the draw

With Águilas Doradas and Millonarios as seeded heads, this Wednesday the draw for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League was held, after a day of heart attack, in which Santa Fe and Junior sentenced their elimination.

Nacional, América, Boyacá Chicó, Alianza Petrolera, Medellín and Deportivo Pasto completed the group of qualifiers for the semifinal home runs, in a day with several controversial actions.

Águilas Doradas and Millonarios, in addition to closing as locals on the last date of their respective home runs, also have the advantage that in the event of a tie in points against any of the other teams in the group they will win the position.

The semifinal home runs will begin this weekend. Millonarios and Medellín will surely play on Saturday, since they have a Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores match on Tuesday, respectively. Millos will play against Peñarol and DIM against Nacional from Uruguay.

Atlético Nacional, on the other hand, will visit Melgar de Arequipa next Wednesday. The other three teams with international participation were eliminated: Tolima, Pereira and Santa Fe.

This is how the semifinal home runs of the League were

Group A

Golden Eagles

National Athletic

Oil Alliance

sports grass

B Group

millionaires

cali america

Boyaca Chico

Independent Medellin

