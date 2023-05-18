Thursday, May 18, 2023
This is how the semifinal home runs of the League were: result of the draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the semifinal home runs of the League were: result of the draw


close

Millionaires vs. Golden Eagles

Millionaires vs. Golden Eagles

Photo:

Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

Millionaires vs. Golden Eagles

Águilas Doradas and Millonarios are seeded and will close their area as locals.

With Águilas Doradas and Millonarios as seeded heads, this Wednesday the draw for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League was held, after a day of heart attack, in which Santa Fe and Junior sentenced their elimination.

Nacional, América, Boyacá Chicó, Alianza Petrolera, Medellín and Deportivo Pasto completed the group of qualifiers for the semifinal home runs, in a day with several controversial actions.

Águilas Doradas and Millonarios, in addition to closing as locals on the last date of their respective home runs, also have the advantage that in the event of a tie in points against any of the other teams in the group they will win the position.

The semifinal home runs will begin this weekend. Millonarios and Medellín will surely play on Saturday, since they have a Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores match on Tuesday, respectively. Millos will play against Peñarol and DIM against Nacional from Uruguay.

Atlético Nacional, on the other hand, will visit Melgar de Arequipa next Wednesday. The other three teams with international participation were eliminated: Tolima, Pereira and Santa Fe.

This is how the semifinal home runs of the League were

Group A
Golden Eagles
National Athletic
Oil Alliance
sports grass

B Group
millionaires
cali america
Boyaca Chico
Independent Medellin

