This morning the draw for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey was held, where the winners of the previous qualifiers and the four clubs that will participate in the Spanish Super Cup have been found.
FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club and the 28 winners of the previous round were listed in today’s draw, where they met their rivals. They will seek to continue surprising clubs such as Atlético Mancha Real, Atlético Baleares, Alcoyano, Linares Deportivo, Rayo Majadahonda, as well as those of LaLiga SmartBank and those of the highest categories themselves. The crosses will be the following:
Atlético Mancha Real – Athletic Club
Rayo Majadahonda – Atlético de Madrid
Alcoyano – Real Madrid
Linares Deportivo – FC Barcelona
Atlético Baleares – Celta de Vigo
Real Valladolid – Real Betis
Almeria – Elche
Mirandés – Rayo Vallecano
Cartagena – Valencia
Sporting de Gijón – Villarreal
Eibar – RCD Mallorca
Fuenlabrada – Cádiz
Leganés – Real Sociedad
Girona – Osasuna
Real Zaragoza – Seville
Ponferradina – RCD Espanyol
The clashes will take place on January 4, 5 and 6. The winners will go to the round of 16, which will take place on January 15, with no date scheduled yet for the draw. The quarterfinals will be on February 2. The semifinals, the only round trip of the entire tournament, will be held on February 9 and March 2, respectively. On April 23, the title match will be held at the La Cartuja Stadium.
