A woman was browsing at TJ Maxx, the popular discount store in the United States when he found designer sunglasses at US$129immediately shared the discovery on his TikTok account and this is what happened.

With the change of season, many people begin to renew their wardrobe to cope with the high temperatures and sunny days, this is how TikTok user Totally Frankie decided to go arVisit one of your favorite stores to shop at very competitive prices, TJ Maxx.

On one of his last visits documented the discovery of sunglasses signed by Loewe, which cost US$129. It is a cat eye style model, very useful in spring and summer, which in tonline store can be purchased for up to US$460so he did not hesitate to buy them and upload the video to TikTok, where he constantly shares the sales he finds in these types of places.

This case proves the theory that with patience and a little luck, it is possible to find real gems in this type of establishments and second-hand stores.

How to make good purchases in discount stores



As they are stores that constantly receive merchandise for them, it is important that they sell quickly, so There are usually very good discounts upon discounts, Whenever you visit them, don't miss the opportunity to check out the clearance area.

On the other hand, Yahoo! Finance points out that TJMaxx has two seasons of great sales a year, during January and late June, so keep them on your radar and don't hesitate to shop during those days. To avoid large crowds, the recommendation is that you visit them as close to opening hours as possible.

Consider that TJMaxx also has its online store availableyou can take a look to see if you can find something similar to what you are looking for or get an idea of ​​the seasonal offers.