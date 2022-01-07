This is how the preliminary draw of the Copa Libertadores for Colombia remained

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
JÃ¡iver Nieto – THE TIME
Conmebol defined the crosses of this phase of the contest.
Jan 7, 2022, 10:25 AM
This Monday the draw for the Copa Libertadores 2022 was held, which defined the crossings of the preliminary phase for the Colombian teams. Tolima, Cali, Nacional and Millonarios will be in this edition.
(You may be interested in: Analysis: Tolima put Cali on the ropes: 1-1 in Palmaseca)
Two Colombian teams enter phase 2 and the other 2 enter the group phase. It is still necessary to define who will be Colombia 2 (the champion of the second semester).
The keys to the Liberators
Phase 1
Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) vs. Barcelona (Ecuador) E1
Deportivo Lara (Venezuela) vs. Bolivar (Bolivia) E2
César Vallejo University (Peru) vs. Olympia (Paraguay) E3
To
Phase 2
Colombia 3 (Cali or Millonarios) vs. Fluminense (Brazil)
Audax Italiano (Chile) vs. Students of La Plata (Argentina)
E2 (Lara or Bolívar) vs. U. Católica (Ecuador)
América Mineiro (Brazil) vs. Guaraní (Paraguay)
E1 (Torque or Barcelona) vs. University (Peru)
Plaza Colonia (Uruguay) vs. The Strongest (Bolivia)
Everton (Chile) vs. Monagas (Venezuela)
E3 (César Vallejo or Olimpia) vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia)
(Also read: Meluk tells him … (Tolima drew against Cali and adversity))
Phase 3
4 winners, to the group stage. 4 losers, to the South American Cup.
In the group stage there will be Deportes Tolima and Colombia 2, which will be defined after the Colombian soccer final this Wednesday.
The tournament prizes
The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, announced that for this edition there will be the following awards:
400 thousand dollars in the first phase.
500 thousand dollars in second phase.
600 thousand dollars in third phase.
In champion he will receive 16 million in the last game. If you start from phase one, it will go up to 25 million 50 thousand dollars.
(Also read: Partidazos in the South American: this is how the keys of the Colombians were left)
In addition, Domínguez announced that in women’s soccer the champions will receive a prize of one and a half million dollars.
SPORTS
Jan 7, 2022, 10:25 AM
