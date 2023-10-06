The Apertura 2023 tournament has gone too quickly. The good streak of Atlético San Luis It has been established as a great campaign, because after eleven games played, the Potosinos are still at the top of the general table, with nineteen units.
Americawhich in the first days did not end up completely convincing its fans, and even André Jardine himself stated on some occasion that his squad needed greater defensive balance, has played five games without knowing a defeat and is currently the absolute leader of the competition, with twenty-four units.
Below America is Tigerswhich last Wednesday tied two against Toluca (even though they played more than forty-five minutes with an extra player on the field), thus remaining three points ahead of the capital’s team.
One of the teams that was best prepared for the Apertura 2023 tournament was the Monterrey Soccer Clubsigning top-level players, such as Sergio Canales or the repatriation of his youth player Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona.
Added to the experience of Rogelio Funes Mori and the good times that Germán Berterame was going through, it would be normal to regret that the Gang was competing for the first places… but no.
Currently Rayados is in tenth position in the general table. However, this is largely due to the fact that unlike the other teams, the Albiazules have only played nine games. They have two pending matches that, if they win, could serve as a catapult prior to the group stage for the Mexican championship.
If the tournament ended today, the teams that would qualify directly are:
|
Equipment
|
Position in the table
|
America
|
1
|
Tigers
|
2
|
Atlético San Luis
|
3
|
Cougars
|
4
|
Toluca
|
5
|
Braves
|
6
Atlas and Chivas They would face each other for seventh place. The winning team would advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the defeated team would play against the winner of the duel between ninth and tenth, which at this time would be Xolos and Monterrey.
