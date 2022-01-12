Reducing the accident rate on the road is one of the objectives of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). In 2022, some measures have already been put in place to reduce the risk at the wheel with new safety systems that will be mandatory. A novelty that has been incorporated since December 2021 has been the replacement of traditional mirrors with cameras. So far it has only been tested in trucks, but it is not ruled out that, after verifying its effectiveness in this type of vehicle, they are included in cars.

Its implementation seeks to improve safety in blind spots and reduce their danger, mainly for bicycle and scooter users who are the most vulnerable.

How are the new mirrors



The mirror mirrors are replaced by the MAN Optiview system that broadens the field of vision of the drivers and thus makes it easier to see during maneuvers that require the utmost attention. It consists of two exterior cameras, focusing and wide angle, which are located in the door frames on each side of the truck, and replace the side mirrors; and a camera placed on the outside of the passenger side, which corresponds to the inside front mirror.

Thus, the screens to view the images captured with the three cameras are located on the driver’s side, with a size of 12 inches, and on the passenger’s side, which is 15 inches. They are HD devices, whose brightness and contrast are automatically adapted. In addition, auxiliary lines can be drawn to calculate the distance with the rest of the vehicles. They also have a zoom option, which offers you to see objects that are far away in advance, and a wide-angle option to view the entire environment from the steering wheel without blind spots.