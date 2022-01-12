The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is currently in the country’s capital, Nur-Sultan. This was stated by the ambassador of the republic to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov, reports RIA News Wednesday, January 12th.

“Nazarbayev is in the capital of Kazakhstan … He constantly monitors the situation,” the diplomat emphasized.

He added that the politician had several telephone conversations with the heads of friendly countries. It also became known that Nazarbayev is in constant contact with the current President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Earlier in January, a number of local media outlets reported that the former president of the republic, his daughters and their families had left the country. It was noted that only Nazarbayev’s younger brother Bolat remained in Kazakhstan.

At the same time, the press secretary of the ex-leader of the state, Aidos Ukibay, denied this information, saying that the politician was in Nur-Sultan. According to him, the former leader of the country participated in a series of consultative meetings and was in touch with Tokayev.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to a sharp increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon, the protesters put forward political demands: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, the withdrawal from Nazarbayev’s politics.