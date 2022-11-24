This is how the League goes: Santa Fe leads group A and Millos yields, positions

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Junior vs. Santa Fe.
Junior vs. Santa Fe.
Two dates from the end of the groups, this is how the championship goes.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 24, 2022, 12:02 A.M.
The fourth date of the semifinal home runs of the League was fulfilled, and the most benefited was Santa Fefor his victory in Barranquilla that gives him the leadership of group A.
The cardinal team achieved a vital victory. 2-3 in Barranquilla, with goals from Estupuñán, Torres and Mier. Bacca scored both goals for Junior.
With this victory, Santa Fe reached 8 points and leads group A. millionaireswho had the lead before the day, lost on his visit to Pereira.
The blue team began winning with a goal from Jader Valencia, but Pereira came back with an own goal from Alba and a goal from León.
Thus, Millos is second in his group with 7 points, while Pereira lives and fights, with 6.
In group B, Águilas continues to lead and with the first option to go to the final, but lost ground on Tuesday against Medellín. Águilas has 9 points, against 7 for the powerful.
This Wednesday, América was eliminated after losing their visit to Deportivo Pasto. The Pasto team gets into the fight and still has options.
positions
Group A
Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ
1 Santa Fe 8 / 4
2 Millionaires 7 / 4
3 Pereira 6 / 4
4 Junior 1 / 4
B Group
Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ
1 Eagles 9 / 4
2 Medellin 7 / 4
3 Grass 4 / 4
4 America 3 / 4
Next date
Group A
Sunday
Millionaires vs. Jr. 6 p.m.
Pereira vs. Santa Fe 8:05 p.m.
B Group
Saturday
eagles vs. grass 6 pm
Medellin vs. America 8:05 p.m.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
November 24, 2022, 12:02 A.M.
