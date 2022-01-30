While National Athletic ended the day on Saturday as leader of the League after beating 0-2 millionaires in El Campin, Junior from Barranquilla shook off the defeat against the greens last week and beat La Equidad 1-0 at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The only goal of the game was scored by Gabriel Fuentes, at 23 minutes, when he scored a penalty after a handball by Pablo Sabbag in the La Equidad area that was reviewed by the VAR.

The team led by Juan Cruz Real reached six points in the League standings and is currently third.

In the first match of the date, Cortuluá and Santa Fe tied 1-1, with goals from Luis Carlos Ruiz for the locals and Dairon Mosquera for the visitors.

In Rionegro, Águilas Doradas and Once Caldas equaled one goal. The visitors went ahead with a goal from Dannovi Quiñónez, with a header, at 45+1.

The tie came with a goal from Jhonier Blanco, at 59, in a play discussed by the visitors for possible misplacement, but the VAR validated the action. The video arbitration later annulled another goal by Águilas Doradas, achieved by Marco Pérez, due to an advanced position.

Nacional defeated Millonarios 0-2 in the bottom game on Saturday.

Matches on Sunday and Monday in the 2022-I League

Sunday

Patriots vs. Pereira (2 pm)

Medellin vs. Cali (4:05 p.m.)

America vs. Bucaramanga (6:10 p.m.)

Oil Alliance vs. Envigado (8:15 p.m.)

Monday

grass vs. Jaguars (6 p.m.)

Tolima vs. Cupcake (8:05 p.m.)

League standings

