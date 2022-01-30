WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcarth revealed that the public has long wanted the application to be available on iPads.

Cathcarth added in an interview with the technical website “The Verge” that “WhatsApp” wants to launch a version of the application on these devices, which attracts millions of users.

Although the presence of the WhatsApp application on the iPad has become a necessity, it has not been launched yet.

The Verge said Cathcarth did not go far in committing to launching an app on the iPad, but his words indicate that the app is likely to be released in the near future.

“If you have multiple devices, it will be important to have the app on the tablet,” Cathcarth added.

He pointed out that “WhatsApp” has made a lot in terms of technology that is intended to be used on multiple devices, pointing out that there are two versions of the application on smart phones and laptops and fixed computers.

He added that this technology helps to continue receiving messages through the application in the event that the phone’s connection to the Internet is lost, and this will be important for the application on tablets, according to Sky News Arabia.

The current version of “WhatsApp” allows access on 4 devices simultaneously.