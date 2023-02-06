Deportivo Cali and Once Caldas They drew goalless for the third date of the first half of the 2023 BetPlay League, at the Cali stadium in Palmaseca. In a match where both teams had their chances, but in the end it ended in a draw.

During the first minutes of the game, both teams sought to have possession of the ball, where the locals began to dominate and arrive with clear options. For its part, the view tried to adapt to the game and to counterattack, thus achieving the initial arrivals.

Deportivo Cali’s next game in the Colombian league will be visiting Atlético Nacional in Medellín. For its part, Once Caldas will receive Águilas Doradas in Manizales.

Rest of the date

Atlético Nacional 2023 has not yet taken off as expected. After drawing at home against Águilas, on Saturday they stumbled on their visit to Jaguares, in Montería, 2-1. The purslane continue in search of their best version. They still lack

Santa Fe achieved a valuable tie in its visit to Medellín, 1-1, in a match marked by the expulsion of its midfielder Christian Marrugo, for a foul after two minutes of play. In any case, Santa Fe had the advantage, although in the end it almost lost.

América shows good form at the start of the League. This time they won on their visit to Pasto, 2-4. Facundo Suárez was a figure when scoring double; the other many were from Darwin Quintero and Cristian Barrios. America is one of the leaders, with 6 points.

Cali had its first game and did not go beyond a goalless draw against Once Caldas, in Palmaseca. Judge Wílmar Roldán did not expel a Cali player for a harsh foul and did not call a penalty for the local, this after reviewing the plays in the VAR.

Results

Pereira 2-1 Huíla

Medellin 1-1 Santa Fe

Jaguars 2-1 National

Grass 2-4 America

Cali 0-0 Once Caldas

Bucaramanga vs. Junior (in play)

positions

POSITIONS TEAM PT PJ

1 Athletic Bucaramanga 7 3

2 Cali America 6 3

3 Boyaca Chico 6 2

4 Sports Tolima 4 2

5 Cordoba Jaguars 4 3

6 National Athletic 4 3

7 Millionaires 3 1

8 Deportivo Pereira 3 2

9 Union Magdalena 3 2

10 Independent Santa Fe 2 2

11 Independent Medellin 2 2

12 Envigado 2 2

13 Golden Eagles 2 2

14 Junior 2 3

15 Once Caldas 2 3

16 Equity 1 1

17 Deportivo Cali 1 1

18 Sports Grass 0 1

19 Oil Alliance 0 1

20 Athletic Huila 0 3

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news