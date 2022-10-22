Saturday, October 22, 2022
This is how the League goes: Águilas Doradas is the new leader and came close to qualifying

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Leonel Alvarez

Leonel Álvarez, DT of Golden Eagles

Leonel Álvarez, DT of Golden Eagles

Rionegro’s team will have to wait the rest of the date to see if it is secured among the eight.

Golden Eagles became the first team to reach the threshold of 32 points, defeating this Friday 1-0 to Envigado, at the Alberto Gridales stadium, in Rionegro.

Jhon Fredy Salazar scored the winning goal for those led by Leonel Álvarez, in the 78th minute, from a penalty. With this result, Águilas was very close to qualifying for the semifinal home runs, although mathematically it is not yet inside.

The one that collapsed was Magdalena Union, who lost 4-1 against La Equidad, this Friday at Techo, and with that result he left the top eight in the championship. The one who got in, even without playing, was Independiente Santa Fe.

Ricardo Márquez had put the samariums ahead, at 23 minutes. But La Equidad turned it around with goals from Daniel Polanco, at 37; David Camacho, at 39 and 43, and Duvier Riascos, from a penalty, at 82.

Ricardo Márquez scored again with Unión Magdalena.

Photo:

Gustavo Pacheco. Dimayor/VizzorImage

The date 19 of the League will continue on Saturday, with four games.

Results of date 19

Friday
Equity 4-1 Magdalena Union
Golden Eagles 1-0 Envigado

Saturday
Santa Fe vs. Cali (2 p.m.)
​America vs. Pasture (4:05 p.m.)
Tolima vs. Millionaires (6:10 p.m.)
Medellin vs. Bucaramanga (8:15 p.m.)

Sunday
Patriots vs. Bucaramanga (2pm)
Pereira vs. National (4:05 p.m.)
Junior vs. Cortuluá (6:10 p.m.)
Eleven Caldas vs. Oil Alliance (8:15 pm)

Positions table

