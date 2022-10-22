This is how the League goes: Águilas Doradas is the new leader and came close to qualifying

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Leonel Álvarez, DT of Golden Eagles
Leonel Álvarez, DT of Golden Eagles
Rionegro’s team will have to wait the rest of the date to see if it is secured among the eight.
October 21, 2022, 10:26 PM
Golden Eagles became the first team to reach the threshold of 32 points, defeating this Friday 1-0 to Envigado, at the Alberto Gridales stadium, in Rionegro.
Jhon Fredy Salazar scored the winning goal for those led by Leonel Álvarez, in the 78th minute, from a penalty. With this result, Águilas was very close to qualifying for the semifinal home runs, although mathematically it is not yet inside.
The one that collapsed was Magdalena Union, who lost 4-1 against La Equidad, this Friday at Techo, and with that result he left the top eight in the championship. The one who got in, even without playing, was Independiente Santa Fe.
Ricardo Márquez had put the samariums ahead, at 23 minutes. But La Equidad turned it around with goals from Daniel Polanco, at 37; David Camacho, at 39 and 43, and Duvier Riascos, from a penalty, at 82.
The date 19 of the League will continue on Saturday, with four games.
Results of date 19
Friday
Equity 4-1 Magdalena Union
Golden Eagles 1-0 Envigado
Saturday
Santa Fe vs. Cali (2 p.m.)
America vs. Pasture (4:05 p.m.)
Tolima vs. Millionaires (6:10 p.m.)
Medellin vs. Bucaramanga (8:15 p.m.)
Sunday
Patriots vs. Bucaramanga (2pm)
Pereira vs. National (4:05 p.m.)
Junior vs. Cortuluá (6:10 p.m.)
Eleven Caldas vs. Oil Alliance (8:15 pm)
Positions table
October 21, 2022, 10:26 PM
