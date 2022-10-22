A new batch of mediocrity disguised as vulgar entertainment has come to fatten the supposedly luxurious supermarket of digital platforms. Huy, sorry, I had possessed the spirit of Carlos Boyero, regular signer of this column on Saturdays. I rewind.

Mexico from time to time gives us joy. Sometimes all at once, like when in 2018 we enjoyed the premieres of Luis Miguel Y the house of flowers and that video of Thalía in which she asked us if we heard her and felt her. And sometimes one by one. Netflix premiered a few weeks ago the docreality You always reignwhich we have begun to see here thanks to a video broadcast on Twitter that has revealed to some of us the verb spoonwhich is f***ing, but more fun.

you always queens brings together the actresses Sylvia Pasquel, Lucía Méndez, Laura Zapata and Lorena Herrera. UK gave us Nothing like a dame and Mexico gives us Botox and character, nothing to object to. Six fortunately inconsequential episodes about four ladies having a good time, trying to steal the limelight from each other, fighting to see who is favored more by lighting and talking, with the same naturalness, about the lack of libido (Lorena), about having been kidnapped (Laura) and the death of a sister and a daughter (Sylvia) than anything else. Good entertainment in the absence of blade.

We get caught by the rich ladies on TV (The Kardashiansall branches of Real Housewives, I’m Georgina, Rich Women…) and serial killers. I don’t know where this leaves rich ladies, but I especially don’t know where it leaves serial killers. In the end, the four queens end up recording a song whose lyrics say “what they criticize about me is what makes me happier”. That is also signed by Boyero.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP