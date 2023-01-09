A Santa Claus hat stands out in the scene captured by a security camera installed in a service station in the Balsicas district, in Torre Pacheco. The person who wears the Christmas decoration is one of the three members of a gang that has been leading the State Security Forces and Corps since mid-December. From the last days of last year until this Sunday, the gang has already perpetrated at least seven assaults on gas stations in the Campo de Cartagena area.

In the images of the last robbery, two men are seen with their faces covered, one of them with a Santa Claus hat, loading a tobacco machine that they have just stolen from inside the establishment in the trunk of a car, a Hyundai Tucson model White color. The two hooded men strive to quickly introduce the device into the vehicle. They are in such a hurry that they do not realize that they are leaving the cable of the machine outside, and they leave dragging it along the road in the direction of Murcia.

The camera records the time: it is 9:32 p.m. and it can also be seen that one of the assailants is carrying a short weapon in his pocket with which two minutes before he threatened the local worker to steal, as LA VERDAD published this Sunday.

The thieves, apparently three men of North African origin, fled in a white minivan in the direction of Murcia. This robbery adds to the wave suffered by the service stations of the Campo de Cartagena. The previous assaults occurred at gas stations in Los Alcázares, San Javier; in El Sabinar, a few meters from the entrance to Los Belones on the fast lane of La Manga; in Los Cánovas (Fuente Álamo); in El Algar and in Pozo Estrecho.

In all cases his way of acting is the same. Two men intimidate the workers with a gun while a third waits in a car, presumably stolen, which they usually abandon after committing the robbery or burn to eliminate evidence. They did so with a van used at the El Sabinar gas station.

The Civil Guard and the local police of the town councils have deployed search devices and controls to stop the wave of robberies of the ‘gang of gas stations’.