The robbery in recent days at the residence of the famous Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos during a Champions League match once again revealed what would be a worrying criminal pattern that affects high-profile athletes. The thieves would have a modus operandi.

On September 20, while Sergio Ramos was playing an important Champions League match, His residence was attacked. The thieves took luxury clothing and accessories, as well as cash.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but what caught the attention of the authorities and public opinion It was how the criminals managed to circumvent all the home’s security measures.

The robbery took place last Wednesday during Sevilla FC's match against Lens. Fortunately no one was hurt.

This incident is not the first of its kind for Ramoswho in 2012, during his time at Real Madrid, He suffered an attempted robbery at his residence in the Spanish capital.

The modus operandi of these criminals is meticulous and highly planned, authorities say.

Thieves begin by gathering crucial information, such as schedules and movements around the target home. Once inside the residence, it usually enters through terraces, patios or parks.

The surprising thing, according to local press reports, is that these criminals, whose methods are highly sophisticated, avoid causing physical harm to people who may be in the home.

Sergio Ramos is not the only one affected. His former Real Madrid teammates Karim Benzema and Álvaro Morata also suffered similar robberies in their homes. while they were away playing games. Among those affected is also the former Barça footballer, Gerard Piqué, among others.

This crime pattern appears to be constantly evolvingand the criminals show a surprising understanding of trends in the world of football.

A recent example is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which attracted stars such as Lionel Messi. Thieves identified PSG as a lucrative target, resulting in several robberies of team playersincluding goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was attacked in his own home.

