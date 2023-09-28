Godzilla vs Kong: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 28 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Godzilla vs Kong, the 2021 film directed by Adam Wingard, will be broadcast. The film is the fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse, as well as the thirty-sixth Godzilla film and the twelfth King Kong. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Two years later, after Ghidorah’s defeat at the hands of Godzilla, Kong is kept under observation by Monarch on Skull Island via a huge technological dome that replicates his habitat. At the head of the structure is the primatologist Ilene Andrews, adoptive mother of Jia, a deaf girl and the last native Iwi of the island who communicates with Kong through sign language.

Meanwhile, Godzilla inexplicably attacks an Apex Cybernetics headquarters in Pensacola, Florida. Although Dr. Mark Russell, now director of Monarch, believes that the titan has become hostile, his daughter Madison thinks that there is something causing it. So he decides to go together with his friend Josh to find Bernie Hayes, a conspiracy theorist and former Apex employee who has come into possession of compromising information about the company.

Apex CEO Walter Simmons and his engineer Ren Serizawa recruit geologist Nathan Lind, a former Monarch scientist who first developed a theory about the Hollow Earth as the place of origin of all titans, to lead an expedition to search for of a mysterious energy source. Nathan initially hesitates to take part in the mission, since his brother died some time ago during an expedition in the Hollow Earth due to a strong gravitational inversion effect. However, he accepts when he discovers that Apex has developed the HEAV (acronym for Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicle), special shuttles equipped with anti-gravity technology that would allow you to travel to the Hollow Earth without taking risks.

Godzilla vs Kong: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Godzilla vs Kong, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alexander Skarsgård: Nathan Lind

Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russel

Rebecca Hall: Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry: Bernie Hayes

Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa

Eiza González: Maia Simmons

Julian Dennison: Josh Valentine

Kyle Chandler: Mark Russell

Demián Bichir: Walter Simmons

Kaylee Hottle: Jia

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Godzilla vs Kong live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 28 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.