The new Xciting VS 400 megascooter is presented as a safer, more comfortable and more elegant vehicle, in line with the new needs of new users who need a GT with a sporty design. This is the evolution of the flagship Kymco, with 18 years of experience and representative together with its predecessor (Xciting S 400 TCS) of the fifth generation of a very popular family in Spain and highly recognized among A2 card users. Its price is from 6,999 euros and is sold as standard with free registration.

Generation after generation, the Xciting family has gone strengthening of technology and innovation Of the brand. The new Xciting VS 400 stands out for its redesign of the bodywork that improves aerodynamics and with it, driver comfort. New design of its front and headlight, new dashboard, new seat, gloves with central locking, adjustments in the cycle part, etc.

Xciting VS 400



FAQ







First of all, it has a new front end and a new headlight. The complete redesign of the headlamp inspires greater elegance and sportiness, with smooth and wide surfaces. And the new full LED headlight kit is smaller, lighter and sits lower. It improves its powerful beam of light, both in intensity and coverage. In addition, the new position light at the top significantly improves its presence (being seen by third parties).

In addition to improving its aesthetics, the new upholstery and curvature offer a more relaxed and safe driving position. The larger TFT panoramic screen instrument panel also offers very complete information in a more direct, intuitive, and safer way. The most relevant data appears highlighted in the central part and facilitates instant reading. In the same way, the ‘Keyless’ and the double glove box with electric central locking.



Xciting VS 400



FAQ







Powerful braking, thanks to its excellent system of 280 mm floating discs and radial calipers, and advanced Bosch ABS. Only a team like this is capable of squeezing the full potential of a monolithic double-post fork. It also adopts the Traction Control System (TCS) to reduce tire slippage and ensure safety in certain situations.

It also has several adjustments in the cycle part. It equips a double wishbone structure for the usual front suspension system in heavy megascooter. This effectively improves the rigidity during cornering and increases the stability of the vehicle.