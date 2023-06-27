Inter Milan couldn’t lift the Champions League where they fell 1-0 in the final against Manchester City but they weren’t in the fight for Serie A either as Napoli dominated the Italian league from start to finish. Despite this, they managed to lift a title (the Coppa Italia) and qualify for the next edition of the highest international tournament in European football at the club level. With the aim of fighting for titles next season, the Neroazurros are very close to closing the signing of Marcus Thuram as a free agent
More news about the European football transfer market:
The French player, son of the historic defender Lilian, was left with the pass in his possession after not renewing his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach with the aim of deciding his future and making an important leap in quality in his career. The 25-year-old was the best player on the German team for several seasons but was never transferred to a bigger club despite receiving offers. Now, based on these decisions, he left without leaving a single euro to the Bundesliga institution in which he had these statistics:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
134
|
9,146′
|
44
|
29
|
0
Thuram will accept the offer from Inter Milan after coming very close to signing with arch-rivals AC Milan and RB Leipzig. Without a doubt, he will be a very important player for Simone Inzaghi’s team since the future of Romelu Lukaku is not defined (he has to return to Chelsea after his loan expired) and that Edin Džeko went to Fenerbahçe in Turkey so he would be the only important striker to accompany Lautaro Martínez in the search to win the Serie A title again next season.
#Inter #reinforce #attack #free #agents #market #fight #Serie
Leave a Reply