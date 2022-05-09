With two places at stake, next weekend the final date of the round robin phase of Colombian football.

The DImayor announced this Monday the times and dates of the matches, which will have maximum attention for several teams seeking their classification.

Alianza, :a Equidad, Santa Fe, Bucaramanga and Once Caldas are in the fight to be in the home runs.

While up in the table, the leader and the heads of the group will be defined.

The matches of date 20

The matches that have something at stake will be on Saturday in the unified schedule of the

6 p.m.

LEAGUE BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2022

ALL AGAINST ALL

DATE 20

Saturday May 14



Millionaires FC vs Oil Alliance

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: Win+

Equity vs Atletico Nacional

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Metropolitan Roof

Television: Win

Golden Eagles vs Cortuluá FC

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co

Once Caldas vs. Independiente Santa Fe

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co

Deportivo Pereira vs Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co

Junior FC vs Jaguares FC

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co

Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pasto

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co

Sports Tolima vs Envigado FC

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co

Sunday May 15



Patriotas FC vs Deportivo Cali

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Stadium: Independence

Television: Win+

America de Cali vs Union Magdalena

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

Television: Win+

SPORTS

more sports news