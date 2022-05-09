With two places at stake, next weekend the final date of the round robin phase of Colombian football.
The DImayor announced this Monday the times and dates of the matches, which will have maximum attention for several teams seeking their classification.
Alianza, :a Equidad, Santa Fe, Bucaramanga and Once Caldas are in the fight to be in the home runs.
While up in the table, the leader and the heads of the group will be defined.
The matches of date 20
The matches that have something at stake will be on Saturday in the unified schedule of the
6 p.m.
LEAGUE BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2022
ALL AGAINST ALL
DATE 20
Saturday May 14
Millionaires FC vs Oil Alliance
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: Win+
Equity vs Atletico Nacional
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Metropolitan Roof
Television: Win
Golden Eagles vs Cortuluá FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co
Once Caldas vs. Independiente Santa Fe
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co
Deportivo Pereira vs Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co
Junior FC vs Jaguares FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co
Independiente Medellin vs Deportivo Pasto
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co
Sports Tolima vs Envigado FC
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: Win Sports Online / www.winsports.co
Sunday May 15
Patriotas FC vs Deportivo Cali
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Stadium: Independence
Television: Win+
America de Cali vs Union Magdalena
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
Television: Win+
