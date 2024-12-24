The Government has extended the validity of the Moves III Plan aid for the purchase of electric vehicles until June 30, 2025. This plan, with a total allocation of 1,550 million euros, remains in force until June 30 2025, a period in which the autonomous communities will be able to continue responding to the requests for help they receive for the acquisition of a zero-emission, electric, fuel cell vehicle, as well as for the installation of charging points.

Along with this temporary extension, the extension of the 15% deduction on the purchase of an electric vehicle until December 31, 2025 is also contemplated.

The last extension of the Moves III Plan to help the acquisition of an electric vehicle was launched last June with an allocation of 1.5 billion euros, after the resignation of the previous president of the Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) and CEO of Seat/Cupra, Wayne Griffiths.

After the announcement made this Monday, the Spanish automotive employers’ associations have shown their satisfaction. The Anfac Manufacturers Association has stated that “it was vital to have continuity in aid in a year as important for the industry as 2025, in which the European emissions regulations are tightened and in which the share of electric vehicles must double, less in Spain, if we want to achieve the objectives set by the PNIEC.









From this organization they consider that with the very complex and competitive scenario that the European and Spanish automotive sector is going through, “the only way to ensure ongoing investments and current and future employment is to accelerate together.”

To this end, they highlight the priority of achieving a new, more efficient purchase aid scheme in 2025 that “if possible, includes a stable financing mechanism, consistent with the growing effort that must be made until 2035.” For Anfac, this new scheme should include heavy vehicles, which do not have demand support.

They also show their satisfaction from Faconauto, the dealers’ association, which positively values ​​the Government’s decision to extend the Moves III Plan “at least until a system is found to improve the current one, which has been clearly ineffective.”

highlights that Spain has the potential to accelerate the adoption of electrified mobility, driven by factors such as the disposable income of part of the population, charging infrastructure in urban areas and the growing supply of electric vehicles. With direct aid for the acquisition, the employers consider it feasible to reach 250,000 registrations of electrified vehicles by the end of 2025, representing 25% of the market.

According to José Ignacio Moya, general director of Faconauto, “it is key that the tax measures that favor electric vehicles are extended to companies if we want to meet ambitious objectives, such as 250,000 registrations of electrified vehicles by 2025, necessary in turn to avoid the fines that the sector will have to face.

The dealer association considers that this extension “should be used to advance the design of a new direct aid model that is more effective and accessible to citizens.”